Aug 1 Patriot National Inc

* Patriot national receives enhanced offer from ebix, inc.; commences strategic discussions

* Has now received a revised offer from ebix to acquire patriot national for a total enterprise value of $475 million

* Ebix has also signed a confidentiality agreement with patriot national and has begun comprehensive due diligence with company