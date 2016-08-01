MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 1 Solarcity Corp
* On July 31, 2016, Tesla and Solarcity entered into an agreement and plan of merger
* Each share of common stock will be converted into right to receive 0.110 shares of Tesla common stock, par value $0.001 per share
* No fractional shares of Tesla common stock will be issued in merger; co stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares
* If merger is terminated under certain circumstances, Solarcity will be required to pay Tesla a termination fee in amount of $78.2 million
* Pursuant to 'go-shop' provision, for 45 calendar days following signing of agreement, co may solicit, discuss alternative proposals
* Following expiration of go-shop period, Solarcity will become subject to customary 'no shop' restrictions
* If co terminates merger to enter agreement with respect to alternative proposal with third party, co to pay Tesla termination fee of $26.1 million Source: bit.ly/2acckLw Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.