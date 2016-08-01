Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Tesla and SolarCity to combine
* Expect to achieve cost synergies of $150 million in the first full year after closing
* All-stock transaction with equity value of $2.6 billion based on 5-day volume-weighted average price of Tesla shares as of July 29, 2016
* SolarCity stockholders will receive 0.110 Tesla common shares per SolarCity share, valuing SolarCity common stock at $25.37 per share
* Expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2016
* Independent members of the Tesla and SolarCity boards of directors approved this transaction
* SolarCity is allowed to solicit alternative proposals during "go-shop" period Source text - bit.ly/2arIiT8 Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".