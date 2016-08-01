Aug 1 Oldenburgische Landesbank AG :

* H1 profit before tax of 24.9 million euros ($27.79 million) (previous year: 20.9 million euros) and a net profit of 18.1 million euros (previous year: 12.1 million euros)

* Expects full-year 2016 profit before tax above last year's result