Aug 1 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Says completes funding for acquisition of Pepephone and Yoigo

* Says in total obtained 800 million euros ($892.6 million), 60 percent from debt and 40 percent from equity and equity-like

Source text: bit.ly/2aKY6iv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)