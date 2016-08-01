Aug 1 Quanex Building Products Corp

* Quanex Building Products announces debt refinancing

* Has entered into new senior secured credit facilities due 2021 totaling $450 million

* New senior credit facilities replace company's existing $310 milion term loan B and $100 million asset-based lending facility

* Borrowings under new senior credit facilities will bear A tiered interest rate at libor plus 200 basis points

* New senior secured credit facilities due 2021 comprised of a $300 million revolving credit facility and a $150 million term loan A