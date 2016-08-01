Aug 1 Broadsoft Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Quarterly GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Quarterly total revenue increased 27 percent year-over-year to $81.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $79.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 to $2.15

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $332 million to $340 million

* For Q3 of 2016, expects to achieve earnings on a non-GAAP basis of $0.26 to $0.41 per diluted common share

* For Q3 of 2016, Broadsoft anticipates revenue of $78 to $83 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $84.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.03, revenue view $337.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S