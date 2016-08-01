Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 California Resources Corp
* Offer to buy outstanding notes that can be purchased with $525 million in cash subject to acceptance priority levels
* Offer to buy up to combined amount of outstanding 5 percent senior notes due 2020, 5.5 percent senior notes due 2021, 6.0 percent senior notes due 2024
* Offer to also buy 8.00 percent second lien secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".