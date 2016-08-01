Aug 1 California Resources Corp

* Offer to buy outstanding notes that can be purchased with $525 million in cash subject to acceptance priority levels

* Offer to buy up to combined amount of outstanding 5 percent senior notes due 2020, 5.5 percent senior notes due 2021, 6.0 percent senior notes due 2024

* Offer to also buy 8.00 percent second lien secured notes due 2022