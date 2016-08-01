Aug 1 Scynexis Inc

* Scynexis announces interim results from phase 2 study of oral SCY-078 in patients with invasive candidiasis

* Oral dose of SCY-078 that achieves target exposure identified

* To initiate subsequent studies of SCY-078 by end of 2016 and with invasive candidiasis in Q1 of 2017

* SCY-078 safe and well-tolerated