Aug 1 Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG :

* H1 result before tax at approx. -1.2 million euros (loss $1.34 million)(30.06.2015:. approx 1.4 million euros)

* H1 net loss of approx. 1.2 million euro (H1 2015: net income of about 1.2 million euros)