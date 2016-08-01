Aug 1 Dex Media Inc :

* Dex Media completes financial restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11

* Dex Media is now a privately-owned company and its shares are no longer available for trading on a public exchange

* Former lenders who were members of steering committee of ad hoc group of company's lenders, will own 100 percent of equity of reorganized Dex Media

* Company's unsecured noteholders received $5 million cash payment, warrants to buy up to 10 percent of reorganized company's equity

* Options to buy up to 10 percent of reorganized company's equity in exchange for approximately $300 million in claims