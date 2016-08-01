BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 General Electric Co :
* GE details plans for new Boston headquarters campus
* First phase of construction includes "preservation and rehabilitation" of existing brick buildings, to begin in 4th quarter of 2016
* Second phase of construction will begin in 1st quarter of 2017 with occupancy of new building anticipated later in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi