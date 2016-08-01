Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Genesis Healthcare Inc :
* On July 29, 2016, co and certain of its units entered into four-year term loan agreement with HCRI Tucson Properties - SEC filing
* New term loan agreement matures on July 29, 2020
* New term loan agreement provides for term loans in the aggregate principal amount of $120.0 million
* Net proceeds of new term loan used to repay all outstanding term loans and obligations of co and its units under prior term loan Source text: (bit.ly/2atCuWC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".