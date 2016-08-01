Aug 1 Mid-con Energy Partners Lp :

* Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp announces Permian Bolt-On acquisition and conforming borrowing base

* Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp - received unanimous lender support to increase pro forma conforming borrowing base of its revolving credit facility to $140 million

* Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp - acquisition will be funded through private financing from investors including affiliates of bonanza capital

* Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp - to acquire oil and natural gas properties in Nolan County, Texas

* Mid-Con Energy Partners Lp says deal valued at approximately $19.5 million