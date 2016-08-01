Aug 1 Virnetx Holding Corp

* "we are reviewing all our options and will follow court's direction as we start preparing for these retrials"

* On july 29, u.s. District court for eastern district of texas issued a new order in company's pending litigation against apple inc

* Court's new order vacates its previous order consolidating two cases and ordering parties to retry them as separate cases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)