Aug 1 Blackrock Strategist Turnill:

* "The worst of the U.S. Profits recession appears to be over"

* "We believe further gains in global equities this year would require a meaningful improvement in earnings"

* "U.S. Labor and inflation data this week will be key for confirming our view that fed will likely raise rates just once this year"

* "Earnings are set to contract in seven out of 10 European sectors in the second quarter"