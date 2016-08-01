BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Blackrock Strategist Turnill:
* "The worst of the U.S. Profits recession appears to be over"
* "We believe further gains in global equities this year would require a meaningful improvement in earnings"
* "U.S. Labor and inflation data this week will be key for confirming our view that fed will likely raise rates just once this year"
* "Earnings are set to contract in seven out of 10 European sectors in the second quarter" Further company coverage:
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi