Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Trina Solar Ltd :
* Trina Solar enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction
* Agrees to all-cash transaction implying an equity value of company of approximately $1.1 billion
* Company will be acquired by an investor consortium in an all-cash transaction
* Board of directors resolved to recommend that company's shareholders vote to authorize and approve merger agreement and merger
* Jifan Gao, chairman, CEO and his affiliates agreed to vote all shares, ADSs they own in favor of approval of merger agreement
* Investor consortium comprises Great Zhongou Asset Management (Shanghai), Liuan Xinshi Asset Management Co.,and/or respective units,among others
* Board of directors approved merger agreement
* Each ordinary share will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for right to receive $0.232 in cash without interest
* Each ADS of co, representing 50 shares, will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive $11.60 in cash without interest
* Investor consortium comprises Gao,Shanghai Xingsheng Equity Investment & Management,Shanghai Xingjing Investment Management, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".