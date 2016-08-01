Aug 1 Solocal Group SA :

* H1 revenue 405 million euros ($452.55 million) versus 446 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 25 million euros versus 34 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 112 million euros, EBITDA to revenue margin 28 pct down -3 points versus H1 2015

* H1 internet revenues 322 million euros (representing 79 pct of total revenues) down -1 pct versus H1 2015

* Sees internet revenue growth between 0 pct and +2 pct in 2016 compared to 2015

* Sees 2016 EBITDA to revenue margin  28 pct

* As of 30 June 2016, group had a cash position of 108 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)