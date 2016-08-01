BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Gimv NV :
* Gimv invests in increased international growth for the Belgian company Summa, which specialises in digital cutters
* Gimv is becoming majority shareholder of Summa
* Management of Summa invests next to Gimv in this transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi