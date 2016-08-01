Aug 1 Affine RE SA :

* Signs a purchase agreement with Nacarat for the acquisition of an office building in Lille-Euratechnologies

* Transaction amounts at 11.0 million euros ($12.29 million) (transfer taxes included), with a price adjustment depending on the occupancy upon completion Source text: bit.ly/2aLYiyh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)