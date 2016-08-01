Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Nikkei -
* Vietnam Dairy Products JSC unveiled plans to expand its reach in Asia - Nikkei
* Vietnam Dairy Products JSC already working with strategic partners, including Topmost Enterprise in Thailand, Synchro World in Myanmar - Nikkei Source: s.nikkei.com/2aLZEbW Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".