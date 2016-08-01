Aug 1 Cellnex Telecom SA :

* Says to issue bonds for 750 million euros ($837.68 million) due 2024 at 2.375 percent coupon on Aug. 10

* Says to use obtained funds for future growth opportunities, extending maturities of current debt, taking advantage of low interest rates

