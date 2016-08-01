Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 (Reuters) -
* Lamar Advertising Co says commencement of exchange offer for 5 3/4 pct senior notes due 2026
* Lamar Advertising Co says pursuant to terms of exchange offer, Lamar Media will accept for exchange any and all original notes validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on August 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".