Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 (Reuters) -
* Nippon Express will work with Alibaba Group Holding to ship Japanese goods to China for around 30% less than current prevailing rates - Nikkei
* Nippon Express to transport goods from companies doing business on Alibaba's Tmall.Com platform to China, while an Alibaba affiliate will handle home delivery - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aGBzFH) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".