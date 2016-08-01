Aug 1 (Reuters) -

* Disco's group operating profit likely fell 30% on the year for the April-June quarter as sales of chip making devices dropped - Nikkei

* Disco Group sales slipped 9% to 31.2 billion yen for April-June quarter, topping 28.6 bln yen forecast, according to preliminary report - Nikkei

* Disco may upgrade forecast for April-September half of 43% dip in oper profit to 10.2 bln yen, 17% slide in sales to 55.2 bln yen on Thursday - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2aupeRy) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )