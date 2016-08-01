Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Nikkei:
* Softbank Group's financing round to consist of 500 bln yen to 800 bln yen offering in the fall and another offering by March 31 fiscal year-end - Nikkei
* Softbank Group plans to raise 1 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) this fiscal year by issuing debt with equity-like features - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/2aK4Ksk Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".