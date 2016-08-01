Aug 1 Nikkei:

* Softbank Group's financing round to consist of 500 bln yen to 800 bln yen offering in the fall and another offering by March 31 fiscal year-end - Nikkei

* Softbank Group plans to raise 1 trillion yen ($9.77 billion) this fiscal year by issuing debt with equity-like features - Nikkei