Aug 1 Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces expected timetable and next
steps in recommended combination with SABMiller
* Expected timetable envisages completion of recommended
combination on Oct. 10
* Expected timetable envisages publication of the UK scheme
document as well as the other key transaction documents on Aug.
26
* Expected timetable envisages shareholder meetings of AB
Inbev and SABMiller being held on Sept. 28 and completion of the
combination on Oct. 10
* Belgian offer opens and closes Oct. 7
* New listing of the combined group on euronext brussels and
secondary listings on Oct. 11
* Belgian merger becomes effective and combination completes
Oct. 10
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2asxrs6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom:)