MOVES-Franklin Templeton names Martyn Gilbey UK country head
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
Aug 1 Horizon Pharma :
* Continues to have discussions with express scripts and sees potential pathway to completion of potential partnership with express scripts beginning 2017
* Recognizes express scripts published formulary exclusion list, which will take effect on january 1, 2017, includes duexis and vimovo Source text : bit.ly/2aEpizI (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S