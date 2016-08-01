Aug 1 Northrim Bancorp Inc

* Northrim Bancorp earns $4.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share in 2Q16

* Q2 shr $0.63

* Q2 revenue $25.9 mln vs $25.8 mln

* Slowing loan demand was partially offset by strong mortgage banking income in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)