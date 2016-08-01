BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
Aug 1 Northrim Bancorp Inc
* Northrim Bancorp earns $4.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share in 2Q16
* Q2 shr $0.63
* Q2 revenue $25.9 mln vs $25.8 mln
* Slowing loan demand was partially offset by strong mortgage banking income in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi