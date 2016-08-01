Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier communications reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 shr loss $0.07
* Q2 revenue $2.608 bln vs I/B/E/S view $2.74 bln
* Q2 shr view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 guidance ranges narrowed
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be in range of $1,275 mln to $1,325 mln
* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be in range of $825 mln to $900 mln
* Says for full year 2017, Frontier expects adjusted EBITDA to be greater than $4 bln
* Raising cost synergy target to $1.25 bln from $700 mln annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".