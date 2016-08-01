Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Ensign Group Inc
* The ensign group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Ensign group inc q2 adjusted shr $0.33
* Ensign group inc q2 gaap shr $0.22
* Ensign group inc q2 shr view $0.33 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Ensign group inc reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted shr view $1.35 to $1.42
* Ensign group inc sees fy 2017 revenue $1.818 bln to $1.842 bln
* Ensign group inc sees fy 2016 revenue $1.625 bln to $1.66 bln
* Ensign group inc q2 revenue $410.5 mln vs i/b/e/s view $400.2 mln
* Ensign group inc sees fy 2017 adjusted shr $1.62 to $1.70
* Ensign group inc qtrly same store revenue for all segments grew by 6.9% over prior year quarter
* Ensign group inc fy2016 shr view $1.48, rev view $1.66 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Ensign group inc fy2017 shr view $1.69, rev view $1.84 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
