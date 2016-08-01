Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Quip will be a wholly owned subsidiary of company
* Agreed to assume stock options and other equity awards of quip
* Entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization to acquire quip
* Deal for approximately $582 million
* If deal is consummated, expects to issue between about 6.5 million and 8 million shares of co for all of outstanding shares of quip capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".