Aug 1 Energizer Holdings Inc

* 2017 dividend represents a 10% increase over current quarterly dividend of $0.25

* Energizer holdings, inc. Declares dividend for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 and announces plan for dividend increase for fiscal 2017

* Intention to increase company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.275 per share of common stock beginning in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)