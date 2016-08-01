Aug 1 Dril-Quip Inc

* Quip -on July 29, Brazilian unit and Petrobras entered amendment to four-year contract awarded by Petrobras in August 2012

* Quip -contract was awarded by Petrobras in August 2012 for supply of subsea wellhead systems and associated tools

* Quip-amendment extends term of contract until October 27, 2016 pending resolution of ongoing discussions regarding a longer term extension