Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Mgm Growth Properties Llc
* Says amendment provides that the initial rent under the master lease will be increased by $100 million - sec filing
* Mgp lessor, llc, delaware limited liability co ,unit of co entered first amendment to master lease agreement, dated april 25
* Mgm growth properties llc says as a result, the base rent under the master lease will be $585 million and the percentage rent will be $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".