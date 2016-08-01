Aug 1 Mgm Growth Properties Llc

* Says amendment provides that the initial rent under the master lease will be increased by $100 million - sec filing

* Mgp lessor, llc, delaware limited liability co ,unit of co entered first amendment to master lease agreement, dated april 25

* Mgm growth properties llc says as a result, the base rent under the master lease will be $585 million and the percentage rent will be $65 million