Aug 1 CRCAM Atlantique Vendee SC :

* H1 net banking income 242.5 million euros ($270.95 million) versus 234.0 million euros year ago

* H1 gross operating income 120.4 million euros versus 111.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 85.0 million euros versus 66.8 million euros year ago

* The cost of risk amounted to 7.6 million, down 7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2aqjHNX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)