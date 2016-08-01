Aug 1 Iron Compass Llc

* Believe simpson manufacturing can create more than $21 per share of value, representing more than a 50% gain relative to current stock price.

* Simpson manufacturing shareholder iron compass publishes letter to board of directors

* "simpson's board could obtain fresh perspectives from new directors" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)