Aug 1 Theranos Unveils Its Diagnostic
* Theranos says "will be working with academic institutions
and other independent parties to validate and publish our
results"
* Released results on nucleic acid detection capabilities of
minilab, and discussed its zika nucleic acid-amplification-based
assay.
* Company has submitted assay validation data for zika assay
to fda for an emergency use authorization.
* Testing technologies at american association for clinical
chemistry meeting
* Presented topline performance results for minilab platform
and results on performance of capillary blood samples on a
sampling of assays on minilab.
