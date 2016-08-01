Aug 1 Sykes Enterprises Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.467 billion to $1.48 billion

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $336.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenues of $364.4 million increased $56.9 million, or 18.5%, from $307.5 million in the comparable quarter last year

* On a non-gaap basis, second quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share were unchanged at $0.36 on a comparable basis

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $1.39 to $1.45

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $1.86

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share about $0.37 to $0.41

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $385 million to $393 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $385 million to $393 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $362.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S