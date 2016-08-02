Aug 2 Inside Secure SA :

* WISeKey signs a binding agreement to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business from Inside Secure

* Transaction expected to close in September 2016

* Upon completion of transaction, WISeKey will pay inside secure 2 million CHF ($2.07 million) in cash plus bonds convertible into listed shares of WISeKey International Holding Ltd worth 11 million CHF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)