Aug 2 Glarner Kantonalbank :

* H1 operating income increased by 6.5 percent to 32 million Swiss francs ($33.09 million)

* H1 commission income decreased due to higher income from securities and investment business by 10.7 percent to 4.3 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9670 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)