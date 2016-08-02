Aug 2 Vastned Retail Nv :

* H1 direct result per share of 1.21 euro versus 1.23 euro a year ago

* H1 gross rental income of 45.6 million euros versus 45.7 million euros a year ago

* Financial occupancy rate total portfolio at june 30 of 96.1 percent versus 96.7 percent a year ago

* The total value of the portfolio was approximately 1.7 billion euros at 30 June 2016

* Confirms guidance for the 2016 direct result of between 2.30 euros - 2.40 euros per share

* Expects to propose a dividend of 2.05 euros per share same as 2015

* Will not further expand its portfolio in Istanbul and that all other options are examined