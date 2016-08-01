Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Patrick Industries
* On july 26, entered into a second amendment to its current five-year $300.0 million senior secured credit facility
* Second amendment expands 2015 credit facility to $360.0 million by expanding revolving credit line from $225.0 million to $269.4 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an9d0z) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".