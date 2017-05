Aug 1 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd Says "Q2 Included A Greater Frequency Of Global Catastrophe Events"

* Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.22

* Qtrly Combined Ratio For The Current Quarter Was 82.0% Versus 43.1% A Year Ago

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd Says Reinsurance Premiums Written For Current Quarter Were $9.3 Million, Increasing $1.7 Million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: