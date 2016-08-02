MOVES-Franklin Templeton names Martyn Gilbey UK country head
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
Aug 1 Nobilis Health Corp
* Purchase price is $22.0 million plus a performance-based earn-out based on growth in adjusted EBITDA
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to 2016 earnings per share.
* Nobilis to acquire Arizona Vascular Clinics
* Purchase price is comprised of $17.5 million of cash, $2.25 million in form of a convertible note, and $2.25 million of restricted stock
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ; )
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S