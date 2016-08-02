Aug 1 Nobilis Health Corp

* Purchase price is $22.0 million plus a performance-based earn-out based on growth in adjusted EBITDA

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to 2016 earnings per share.

* Nobilis to acquire Arizona Vascular Clinics

* Purchase price is comprised of $17.5 million of cash, $2.25 million in form of a convertible note, and $2.25 million of restricted stock

