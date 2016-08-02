BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Matse Holding publ AB :
* Mat.se development of sales of consumer goods in July 2016
* Sales in July amounted to 10.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.26 million) versus 7.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5850 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing