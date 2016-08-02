Aug 2 Baloise Holding AG :

* Completion of share buy-back programme

* Share buy-back programme returned 113.83 million Swiss francs ($117.70 million) to shareholders

* In course of share buy-back programme, Baloise Holding has acquired 1,000,000 registered shares at an average price of 113.83 francs on a second trading line on Six Swiss Exchange