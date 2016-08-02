BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial plans to sell property stake
May 19 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
Aug 2 Baloise Holding AG :
* Completion of share buy-back programme
* Share buy-back programme returned 113.83 million Swiss francs ($117.70 million) to shareholders
* In course of share buy-back programme, Baloise Holding has acquired 1,000,000 registered shares at an average price of 113.83 francs on a second trading line on Six Swiss Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9671 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage: