Suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29 - WHO
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
Aug 2 Photocure ASA :
* Says new meta-analysis shows that Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC) with Hexvix/Cysview significantly reduces rate of progression in bladder cancer
* Meta-Analysis continues to show that BLC with Hexvix is optimal treatment for bladder cancer patients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
GENEVA, May 19 The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, World Health Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva on Friday.
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 0.8 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS SEK 0.2 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)