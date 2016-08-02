MOVES-Franklin Templeton names Martyn Gilbey UK country head
May 19 Franklin Templeton Investments, a part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, said it appointed Martyn Gilbey as its UK country head, effective Aug. 1.
Aug 2 Ithaca Energy Inc :
* Ithaca Energy Inc announces GSA satellites acquisitions
* Says interest in Vorlich discovery increased from approximately 17 pct to 33 pct
* Says total acquisition costs including potential future contingent payments of under $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
