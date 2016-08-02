BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Travis Perkins Plc
* Continued growth momentum and investing for medium term returns
* H1 adjusted operating profit 194 million sg, up 4.9 percent
* Result of eu referendum has created significant uncertainty in outlook for our end markets and we did experience weaker demand in run up to and immediately following referendum
* Too early to precisely predict end market demand and we will continue to monitor lead indicators we track and will react accordingly. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing